304 Essex Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

304 Essex Lane

304 Essex Lane · No Longer Available
Location

304 Essex Lane, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
304 Essex Lane Available 06/24/20 Welcome Home to 304 Essex Lane! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available June 24! - This adorable Newport floor plan features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- Available to view by appointment
- Square Footage: 1397
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Carpet in main living area and bedrooms
- Tile in kitchen, entry way and restrooms
- White kitchen appliances
- Electric stove
- Wood accent wall in dining room
- Accent wall in master bedroom
- Dual vanity and walk-in shower in master bath
- Spacious master walk-in closet
- Accent wall in guest bedroom
- Bath tub in guest bath
- Extra shelving in laundry room
- Covered back patio
- Smoking is not permitted at this property
- Minimum age required to lease this property: 55
- Located 1.6 miles from the Legacy Activity Center on Texas Drive

Viewings of this property:
Due to COVID-19 viewings of this property are by appointment only. Viewings of this property can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm.

Applying for this home:
We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.

Security Deposit Information:
The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.

Pet policy:
Owner will consider one small dog at this property. Owner approval of pet is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount.

Appliance Information:
This property comes with a refrigerator. This item is the property of the Owner. Any repairs, or replacements, that are needed, would be at the discretion of the Owner. Tenants will need to provide their own washer and dryer.

Utility Information:
Tenants are responsible for the utilities and pest control at the property. The utilities must be placed in the Tenant's name by the start of their Residential Lease Contract and remain active until the end of their Residential Lease Contract term. Service providers in this area: City of Georgetown (electricity, water, sewage, trash); Atmos Energy (gas); Suddenlink (Cable).

Membership Badge Information:
Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract. The badge fee is $100 per badge.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5832105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Essex Lane have any available units?
304 Essex Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Essex Lane have?
Some of 304 Essex Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Essex Lane currently offering any rent specials?
304 Essex Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Essex Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Essex Lane is pet friendly.
Does 304 Essex Lane offer parking?
No, 304 Essex Lane does not offer parking.
Does 304 Essex Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 Essex Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Essex Lane have a pool?
No, 304 Essex Lane does not have a pool.
Does 304 Essex Lane have accessible units?
No, 304 Essex Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Essex Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Essex Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
