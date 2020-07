Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two-bed, one-and-a-half bath updated townhome located near Frost Elementary and Benold Middle School. Laminate wood floor downstairs, carpet in bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen nicely updated with white cabinetry and granite counters. Back patio with no neighbors behind. Minutes to San Gabriel Park, downtown Georgetown, shopping, dining and recreation; near IH35 for commuters. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included. Pets ok; limit two. *Move in date negotiable*