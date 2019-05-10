2504 Clover Valley Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage yoga

Great 3/2 home with fantastic colors and tastefully updated kitchen, including stainless appliances, glass backsplash and ample storage space. Dining has large windows giving you a great view of the back yard. Big master bedroom has extra space to utilize as a reading nook, yoga corner or baby den. Bright and airy master bath is sure to please with double vanity, two closets, garden tub and walk-in shower. Extended covered back patio. Easy access to I-35 via Inner Loop. Dogs only considered on case by case basis; no cats.



**Home is available for applications sight unseen but due to Coronavirus concerns, we are delaying showings until it is vacant. Therefore, showings will commence 6/1/20.**