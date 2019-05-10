All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:35 AM

2504 Clover Valley Ln

2504 Clover Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Clover Valley Lane, Georgetown, TX 78626
Pleasant Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
yoga
Great 3/2 home with fantastic colors and tastefully updated kitchen, including stainless appliances, glass backsplash and ample storage space. Dining has large windows giving you a great view of the back yard. Big master bedroom has extra space to utilize as a reading nook, yoga corner or baby den. Bright and airy master bath is sure to please with double vanity, two closets, garden tub and walk-in shower. Extended covered back patio. Easy access to I-35 via Inner Loop. Dogs only considered on case by case basis; no cats.

**Home is available for applications sight unseen but due to Coronavirus concerns, we are delaying showings until it is vacant. Therefore, showings will commence 6/1/20.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Clover Valley Ln have any available units?
2504 Clover Valley Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Clover Valley Ln have?
Some of 2504 Clover Valley Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Clover Valley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Clover Valley Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Clover Valley Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Clover Valley Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Clover Valley Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2504 Clover Valley Ln offers parking.
Does 2504 Clover Valley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Clover Valley Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Clover Valley Ln have a pool?
No, 2504 Clover Valley Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Clover Valley Ln have accessible units?
No, 2504 Clover Valley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Clover Valley Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 Clover Valley Ln has units with dishwashers.
