Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home to 249 Bonham Loop! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available May 1st! - This charming, unfurnished Newport floor plan features:



- 1397 Square Feet

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Carpet in main living area and bedrooms

- Wood like flooring in the front entry

- Tile flooring in the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room

- Crown molding

- Neutral paint colors

- Corian kitchen counter tops

- White kitchen appliances

- Gas stove

- Extra storage cabinets installed in the laundry room

- Walk in shower in master bathroom

- Walk in closet in master bedroom with extra shelving for storage

- Bath tub with grab bar in guest bathroom

- Screened in patio with ceiling fan

- Pet friendly (Owner approval required)

- Minimum lease term required: 12 months

- Centrally located in Sun City

- Non smoking property



** This home will be available for viewings after April 1st. A viewing appointment is required due to Tenant residing in the home **



All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older.



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



Owner will consider pets. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Maintenance of these appliances are at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



(RLNE3797109)