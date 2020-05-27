All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 249 Bonham Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
249 Bonham Loop
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

249 Bonham Loop

249 Bonham Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

249 Bonham Loop, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home to 249 Bonham Loop! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available May 1st! - This charming, unfurnished Newport floor plan features:

- 1397 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Carpet in main living area and bedrooms
- Wood like flooring in the front entry
- Tile flooring in the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room
- Crown molding
- Neutral paint colors
- Corian kitchen counter tops
- White kitchen appliances
- Gas stove
- Extra storage cabinets installed in the laundry room
- Walk in shower in master bathroom
- Walk in closet in master bedroom with extra shelving for storage
- Bath tub with grab bar in guest bathroom
- Screened in patio with ceiling fan
- Pet friendly (Owner approval required)
- Minimum lease term required: 12 months
- Centrally located in Sun City
- Non smoking property

** This home will be available for viewings after April 1st. A viewing appointment is required due to Tenant residing in the home **

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older.

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

Owner will consider pets. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Maintenance of these appliances are at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

(RLNE3797109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Bonham Loop have any available units?
249 Bonham Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 249 Bonham Loop have?
Some of 249 Bonham Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Bonham Loop currently offering any rent specials?
249 Bonham Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Bonham Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 249 Bonham Loop is pet friendly.
Does 249 Bonham Loop offer parking?
No, 249 Bonham Loop does not offer parking.
Does 249 Bonham Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 249 Bonham Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Bonham Loop have a pool?
No, 249 Bonham Loop does not have a pool.
Does 249 Bonham Loop have accessible units?
No, 249 Bonham Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Bonham Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 Bonham Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with BalconiesGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College