All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 2214 N Perkins PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
2214 N Perkins PL
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

2214 N Perkins PL

2214 Perkins Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2214 Perkins Pl, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Just RENOVATED! Super clean home and ready to go! Great location, just minutes from Historic Downtown Georgetown and Southwestern University. Close to great shopping & dining. Enjoy huge master suite w/room for a desk or seating area, double vanity, separate shower/ garden tub and large walk in closet. Home features open floor plan with large kitchen open to living area. Covered patio for enjoying family BBQs and entertaining. All bedrooms upstairs for privacy. Easy commute to work with I35 & SH 130.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 N Perkins PL have any available units?
2214 N Perkins PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 N Perkins PL have?
Some of 2214 N Perkins PL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 N Perkins PL currently offering any rent specials?
2214 N Perkins PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 N Perkins PL pet-friendly?
No, 2214 N Perkins PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 2214 N Perkins PL offer parking?
Yes, 2214 N Perkins PL offers parking.
Does 2214 N Perkins PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 N Perkins PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 N Perkins PL have a pool?
No, 2214 N Perkins PL does not have a pool.
Does 2214 N Perkins PL have accessible units?
No, 2214 N Perkins PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 N Perkins PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2214 N Perkins PL has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with BalconiesGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College