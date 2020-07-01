212 Rockcrest Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Renovated 4/2 One story Georgetown Property. - This is a beautiful, freshly renovated, one story home located 2 tenths of a mile from Tippit Middle School and Dell Picket Elementary School, and half of mile from 35 on 2243. The house features a vaulted ceiling with a stone fire place. The refresh of this home includes newly installed carpet, hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets, sinks, and appliances. Also included new HVAC system and Hot Water Heater. Master and guest bathrooms refreshed as well. This is a must see property.



