Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

212 Rockcrest Avenue

212 Rockcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

212 Rockcrest Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628
Thousand Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated 4/2 One story Georgetown Property. - This is a beautiful, freshly renovated, one story home located 2 tenths of a mile from Tippit Middle School and Dell Picket Elementary School, and half of mile from 35 on 2243. The house features a vaulted ceiling with a stone fire place. The refresh of this home includes newly installed carpet, hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets, sinks, and appliances. Also included new HVAC system and Hot Water Heater. Master and guest bathrooms refreshed as well. This is a must see property.

(RLNE5425961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Rockcrest Avenue have any available units?
212 Rockcrest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Rockcrest Avenue have?
Some of 212 Rockcrest Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Rockcrest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
212 Rockcrest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Rockcrest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Rockcrest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 212 Rockcrest Avenue offer parking?
No, 212 Rockcrest Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 212 Rockcrest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Rockcrest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Rockcrest Avenue have a pool?
No, 212 Rockcrest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 212 Rockcrest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 212 Rockcrest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Rockcrest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Rockcrest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

