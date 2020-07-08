208 Old Peak Rd

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance concierge microwave bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge 24hr maintenance

5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story Home in Georgetown - Spacious 2-Story Brick Home In Georgetown ~ 5 Bedrooms ~ 2.5 Baths ~ Large Master Bedroom With Garden Tub and Separate Shower ~ Carpet and Tile Throughout ~ Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar ~ Black Appliances With Built-In Microwave ~ Extra Large Backyard ~ Very Close to Shopping, Entertainment and Round Rock Outlet HEB ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com



(RLNE5779652)