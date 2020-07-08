All apartments in Georgetown
208 Old Peak Rd

208 Old Peak Road · No Longer Available
Location

208 Old Peak Road, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
concierge
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr maintenance
5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story Home in Georgetown - Spacious 2-Story Brick Home In Georgetown ~ 5 Bedrooms ~ 2.5 Baths ~ Large Master Bedroom With Garden Tub and Separate Shower ~ Carpet and Tile Throughout ~ Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar ~ Black Appliances With Built-In Microwave ~ Extra Large Backyard ~ Very Close to Shopping, Entertainment and Round Rock Outlet HEB ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE5779652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Old Peak Rd have any available units?
208 Old Peak Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Old Peak Rd have?
Some of 208 Old Peak Rd's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Old Peak Rd currently offering any rent specials?
208 Old Peak Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Old Peak Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Old Peak Rd is pet friendly.
Does 208 Old Peak Rd offer parking?
No, 208 Old Peak Rd does not offer parking.
Does 208 Old Peak Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Old Peak Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Old Peak Rd have a pool?
No, 208 Old Peak Rd does not have a pool.
Does 208 Old Peak Rd have accessible units?
No, 208 Old Peak Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Old Peak Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Old Peak Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

