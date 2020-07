Amenities

walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities

APRIL MOVE-IN SPECIAL! - significantly reduce move-in costs with the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee (~$15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit! Cute 3 bedroom duplex. Spacious living and dining area. Spacious master bedroom featuring two walk-in closets and direct access to backyard. Located just a short distance to shopping, restaurants & IH35.

Contact us to schedule a showing.