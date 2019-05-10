All apartments in Georgetown
1913 Terry Lane

1913 Terry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1913 Terry Lane, Georgetown, TX 78628

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely brick home on large lot with loads of space to spread out, inside and out! Open floor plan and spacious kitchen with plenty of room to work. Beautiful wood floors in living area, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths with carpet in the bedrooms. Huge lot affords an abundance of space for the pets and the littles to run around, with lots of mature vegetation making it a relaxing place to unwind. Excellent location for getting anywhere you need to be in Georgetown quickly. Minutes to downtown square, Wolf Ranch Shopping Center and other shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Pets ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Terry Lane have any available units?
1913 Terry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 Terry Lane have?
Some of 1913 Terry Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Terry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Terry Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Terry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 Terry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1913 Terry Lane offer parking?
No, 1913 Terry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1913 Terry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Terry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Terry Lane have a pool?
No, 1913 Terry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Terry Lane have accessible units?
No, 1913 Terry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Terry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 Terry Lane has units with dishwashers.
