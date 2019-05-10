1913 Terry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely brick home on large lot with loads of space to spread out, inside and out! Open floor plan and spacious kitchen with plenty of room to work. Beautiful wood floors in living area, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths with carpet in the bedrooms. Huge lot affords an abundance of space for the pets and the littles to run around, with lots of mature vegetation making it a relaxing place to unwind. Excellent location for getting anywhere you need to be in Georgetown quickly. Minutes to downtown square, Wolf Ranch Shopping Center and other shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Pets ok!