Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION! Available April! The comfortable and versatile Eastgate has a wide open living space highlighted by a large kitchen that extends into a dining room and generous family room. The owner's suite is spacious and includes an oversized walk-in closet. Flex space at the front of the home can be configured as a 4th bedroom with bath, or as a study that could serve as a media room or home office.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.