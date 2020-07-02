All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated April 6 2020

184

184 Leander Road · No Longer Available
Location

184 Leander Road, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Available April! The comfortable and versatile Eastgate has a wide open living space highlighted by a large kitchen that extends into a dining room and generous family room. The owner's suite is spacious and includes an oversized walk-in closet. Flex space at the front of the home can be configured as a 4th bedroom with bath, or as a study that could serve as a media room or home office.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 have any available units?
184 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 184 have?
Some of 184's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 currently offering any rent specials?
184 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 pet-friendly?
Yes, 184 is pet friendly.
Does 184 offer parking?
No, 184 does not offer parking.
Does 184 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 184 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 have a pool?
No, 184 does not have a pool.
Does 184 have accessible units?
No, 184 does not have accessible units.
Does 184 have units with dishwashers?
No, 184 does not have units with dishwashers.

