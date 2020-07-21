Amenities

160 Trail of the Flowers Available 09/15/20 Welcome Home to 160 Trail of the Flowers! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available September 15th! - This amazing, unfurnished Bowie floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- 3 bedroom, 2 bath

- Sun Room with full golf course views

- Kitchen Nook

- Dining Room

- Neutral paint colors

- Crown molding

- Wood flooring in the main living areas

- Carpet in master bedroom and guest bedroom

- Granite kitchen counter tops

- Decorative kitchen back splash

- Light gray kitchen cabinets

- Built in gas stove

- Pull out drawers in kitchen cabinets

- Renovated master bathroom with dual vanity and glamour walk-in shower

- Renovated guest bath with walk-in shower

- Laundry room provides extra cabinets for storage and a sink

- 2 car garage

- 1.3 miles from the Legacy Activity Center located on Texas Drive

- Close proximity to Williams Drive

- Smoking is not permitted at this property

- This property is located in an age restricted community. One Tenant must be at least 55 years of age to lease this property



Viewings of this property:

Due to COVID-19 viewings of this property are by appointment only after 08/15/2020. 24 hour notice to the Tenant is required. Viewings of this property can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm.



Applying for this home:

We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.



Security Deposit Information:

The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.



Pet policy:

Owner will consider one small dog/no cats. Owner approval of pet is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount.



Appliance Information:

The home comes with a refrigerator. Maintenance of this appliance is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. Tenant is responsible for providing their own washer and dryer at the property.



Utility Information:

Tenants are responsible for the utilities and pest control at the property. The utilities must be placed in the Tenant's name by the start of their Residential Lease Contract and remain active until the end of their Residential Lease Contract term. Service providers in this area: City of Georgetown (electricity, water, sewage, trash); Atmos Energy (gas); Suddenlink (Cable).



Membership Badge Information:

Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract. The badge fee is $100 per badge.



No Cats Allowed



