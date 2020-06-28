1522 Crested Butte WAY

Well maintained home in active community. Enjoy tons of natural light throughout. Open kitchen to family room. Large accommodating master suite w/ separate shower and abundant closet space. Upstairs gameroom w/ computer nook. Lots of closet space in the upstairs bedrooms. Second bathroom boasts a walk-in shower with tasteful tile. Outside enjoy the covered patio or take a dip at the nearby community pool after a game or two of basketball. Open field across the street increases guest parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
