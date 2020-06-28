All apartments in Georgetown
1522 Crested Butte WAY
Last updated November 22 2019 at 4:56 PM

1522 Crested Butte WAY

1522 Crested Butte Way · No Longer Available
Location

1522 Crested Butte Way, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
basketball court
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
pool
guest parking
Well maintained home in active community. Enjoy tons of natural light throughout. Open kitchen to family room. Large accommodating master suite w/ separate shower and abundant closet space. Upstairs gameroom w/ computer nook. Lots of closet space in the upstairs bedrooms. Second bathroom boasts a walk-in shower with tasteful tile. Outside enjoy the covered patio or take a dip at the nearby community pool after a game or two of basketball. Open field across the street increases guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Crested Butte WAY have any available units?
1522 Crested Butte WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 Crested Butte WAY have?
Some of 1522 Crested Butte WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Crested Butte WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Crested Butte WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Crested Butte WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1522 Crested Butte WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 1522 Crested Butte WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1522 Crested Butte WAY offers parking.
Does 1522 Crested Butte WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Crested Butte WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Crested Butte WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1522 Crested Butte WAY has a pool.
Does 1522 Crested Butte WAY have accessible units?
No, 1522 Crested Butte WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Crested Butte WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 Crested Butte WAY has units with dishwashers.
