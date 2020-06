Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Quaint bungalow in fantastic Old Town location! Close proximity to Georgetown Square with all of its shops, restaurants and entertainment as well as Wolf Ranch Shopping Center. Character galore with wood floors, built-ins and high ceilings. Stove, washer and dryer are three years new and refrigerator is included as well. HVAC replaced in 2018. Walk or bike to Southwestern University. Easy access to Hwy 29, IH35 and Loop 130. Pets negotiable.