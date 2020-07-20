All apartments in Georgetown
Georgetown, TX
1501 S Pine St
1501 S Pine St

1501 South Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1501 South Pine Street, Georgetown, TX 78626
Old Town District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Pine Street - Property Id: 124358

Charming three bedroom, two full baths and two car garage 1251 sq. ft. Located in Old Town historic area. Walking distance to beautiful Georgetown square. Walking distance to trails, park, restaurants and bars and large dog park, college and convenience store. Splash pad for the kids one block away. Built 1991 concrete and bamboo floors throughout. Corner lot. Master bedroom in back of house and does have a walk in closet and on suite bath. Other two bedrooms in front of house. Privacy fence and separate dog yard. Large covered porch and patio. Laundry in garage area. Small pet door leads into garage for litter box. Garage door opener. Pets okay $1445 a month. $1445 deposit. Property maybe a available a few days earlier at end of June for move at prorated rate. House does not come furnished. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Shown only to serious inquires. You must fill out questionnaire. Please tell us about yourself.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124358
Property Id 124358

(RLNE4925649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 S Pine St have any available units?
1501 S Pine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 S Pine St have?
Some of 1501 S Pine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 S Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
1501 S Pine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 S Pine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 S Pine St is pet friendly.
Does 1501 S Pine St offer parking?
Yes, 1501 S Pine St offers parking.
Does 1501 S Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 S Pine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 S Pine St have a pool?
No, 1501 S Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 1501 S Pine St have accessible units?
No, 1501 S Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 S Pine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 S Pine St has units with dishwashers.
