1501 S Pine St

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 07/01/19 Pine Street



Charming three bedroom, two full baths and two car garage 1251 sq. ft. Located in Old Town historic area. Walking distance to beautiful Georgetown square. Walking distance to trails, park, restaurants and bars and large dog park, college and convenience store. Splash pad for the kids one block away. Built 1991 concrete and bamboo floors throughout. Corner lot. Master bedroom in back of house and does have a walk in closet and on suite bath. Other two bedrooms in front of house. Privacy fence and separate dog yard. Large covered porch and patio. Laundry in garage area. Small pet door leads into garage for litter box. Garage door opener. Pets okay $1445 a month. $1445 deposit. Property maybe a available a few days earlier at end of June for move at prorated rate. House does not come furnished. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Shown only to serious inquires. You must fill out questionnaire. Please tell us about yourself.

