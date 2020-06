Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking

Newer home in the Rancho Siena subdivision! The beautiful home features four bedrooms and two and half bathrooms in Liberty Hill I.S.D. The master bedroom is on the main floor, and the remaining three bedrooms are on the second floor. Kitchen has an ample amount of counter and cabinet space and it opens up to the living room. The home features two family rooms for double the entertaining. It also backs up to the reservoir! Don't miss out, visit today!