129 Woodland Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Home - Great neighborhood, great lot, great house! The living room boasts a brick, wood burning fireplace and offers entry onto the spacious back patio and lawn with storage shed. The kitchen provides all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a pantry closet. The utility room is located just off of the kitchen complete with a washer, dryer and storage space. The master suite has a walk-in closet with racks and shelving, a standing tile shower and double sink vanity. Down the hall you will find linen storage, the guest bathroom with tiled shower, 3 guest bedrooms, another walk-in closet and another entry onto the back patio.



Vinyl Plank & Tile Throughout ~ Spacious Lawn ~ All Appliances ~ Great Neighborhood



This is a non-smoking property



Pets are considered



Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:

$500.00 (1) pet

$300.00 each pet thereafter



(RLNE5834779)