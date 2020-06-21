All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

129 Woodland Road

129 Woodland Road · (512) 869-2638
Location

129 Woodland Road, Georgetown, TX 78628
Oakcrest

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 129 Woodland Road · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Home - Great neighborhood, great lot, great house! The living room boasts a brick, wood burning fireplace and offers entry onto the spacious back patio and lawn with storage shed. The kitchen provides all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a pantry closet. The utility room is located just off of the kitchen complete with a washer, dryer and storage space. The master suite has a walk-in closet with racks and shelving, a standing tile shower and double sink vanity. Down the hall you will find linen storage, the guest bathroom with tiled shower, 3 guest bedrooms, another walk-in closet and another entry onto the back patio.

Vinyl Plank & Tile Throughout ~ Spacious Lawn ~ All Appliances ~ Great Neighborhood

This is a non-smoking property

Pets are considered

Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter

(RLNE5834779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Woodland Road have any available units?
129 Woodland Road has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 Woodland Road have?
Some of 129 Woodland Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Woodland Road currently offering any rent specials?
129 Woodland Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Woodland Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Woodland Road is pet friendly.
Does 129 Woodland Road offer parking?
Yes, 129 Woodland Road does offer parking.
Does 129 Woodland Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 Woodland Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Woodland Road have a pool?
No, 129 Woodland Road does not have a pool.
Does 129 Woodland Road have accessible units?
No, 129 Woodland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Woodland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Woodland Road has units with dishwashers.
