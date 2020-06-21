129 Woodland Road

Amenities
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Home - Great neighborhood, great lot, great house! The living room boasts a brick, wood burning fireplace and offers entry onto the spacious back patio and lawn with storage shed. The kitchen provides all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a pantry closet. The utility room is located just off of the kitchen complete with a washer, dryer and storage space. The master suite has a walk-in closet with racks and shelving, a standing tile shower and double sink vanity. Down the hall you will find linen storage, the guest bathroom with tiled shower, 3 guest bedrooms, another walk-in closet and another entry onto the back patio.
Vinyl Plank & Tile Throughout ~ Spacious Lawn ~ All Appliances ~ Great Neighborhood
This is a non-smoking property
Pets are considered
Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter
(RLNE5834779)