129 Prairie Creek Trail
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

129 Prairie Creek Trail

129 Prairie Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

129 Prairie Creek Trail, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home to 129 Prairie Creek Trail! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available Now! - This beautiful Jackson floor plan features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- 1712 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Study
- Greenbelt views from the living area, Study and master suite
- Tile in flooring in main living area, kitchen, nook and restrooms
- Carpet in Study, master suite and guest bedroom
- Granite kitchen counter tops
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Electric range
- Dual vanity, walk in shower and modified bath tub in master bath
- Large master closet
- Bath tub in guest bath
- Cabinets, shelving, sink and counter space in laundry room
- Tankless water heater
- Screened back porch with ceiling fans
- Covered front porch
- Located 1 mile from the Cowan Creek Activity Center located on Cool Spring Way
- Pet friendly
- Smoking is not permitted at this property
- At least one Tenant needs to be 55 years of age to lease this property

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community.

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

Owner will consider pets. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Maintenance of these appliances are at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

(RLNE4978764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Prairie Creek Trail have any available units?
129 Prairie Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 Prairie Creek Trail have?
Some of 129 Prairie Creek Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Prairie Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
129 Prairie Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Prairie Creek Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Prairie Creek Trail is pet friendly.
Does 129 Prairie Creek Trail offer parking?
No, 129 Prairie Creek Trail does not offer parking.
Does 129 Prairie Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 Prairie Creek Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Prairie Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 129 Prairie Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 129 Prairie Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 129 Prairie Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Prairie Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Prairie Creek Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
