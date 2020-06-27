Amenities

Welcome Home to 129 Prairie Creek Trail! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available Now! - This beautiful Jackson floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- 1712 Square Feet

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Study

- Greenbelt views from the living area, Study and master suite

- Tile in flooring in main living area, kitchen, nook and restrooms

- Carpet in Study, master suite and guest bedroom

- Granite kitchen counter tops

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances

- Electric range

- Dual vanity, walk in shower and modified bath tub in master bath

- Large master closet

- Bath tub in guest bath

- Cabinets, shelving, sink and counter space in laundry room

- Tankless water heater

- Screened back porch with ceiling fans

- Covered front porch

- Located 1 mile from the Cowan Creek Activity Center located on Cool Spring Way

- Pet friendly

- Smoking is not permitted at this property

- At least one Tenant needs to be 55 years of age to lease this property



All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community.



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



Owner will consider pets. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Maintenance of these appliances are at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



