Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

125 Rosemary Cv

125 Rosemary Cove · No Longer Available
Location

125 Rosemary Cove, Georgetown, TX 78626
Katy Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
concierge
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
125 Rosemary Cv Available 06/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Georgetown - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Georgetown ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Stainless Appliances in Kitchen ~ Private Backyard with Deck & Mature Trees ~ Great Neighborhood with Community Park on the San Gabriel River ~ Easy Access to IH-35 and Toll 130 for commute into Austin ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4013021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Rosemary Cv have any available units?
125 Rosemary Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Rosemary Cv have?
Some of 125 Rosemary Cv's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Rosemary Cv currently offering any rent specials?
125 Rosemary Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Rosemary Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Rosemary Cv is pet friendly.
Does 125 Rosemary Cv offer parking?
Yes, 125 Rosemary Cv offers parking.
Does 125 Rosemary Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Rosemary Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Rosemary Cv have a pool?
No, 125 Rosemary Cv does not have a pool.
Does 125 Rosemary Cv have accessible units?
No, 125 Rosemary Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Rosemary Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Rosemary Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
