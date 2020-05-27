Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly concierge parking 24hr maintenance garage

125 Rosemary Cv Available 06/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Georgetown - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Georgetown ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Stainless Appliances in Kitchen ~ Private Backyard with Deck & Mature Trees ~ Great Neighborhood with Community Park on the San Gabriel River ~ Easy Access to IH-35 and Toll 130 for commute into Austin ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4013021)