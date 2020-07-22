118 Live Oak Drive

Amenities
SAN GABRIEL HEIGHTS BEAUTY! Lovely upgraded home in desirable, mature Georgetown neighborhood. High beamed ceilings and fireplace in living room make it a comfortable place to relax or entertain. Upgraded kitchen has stainless appliances, updated backsplash, and beautifully tiled floor. Enjoy a barbecue on the covered back patio while the kids play in the large backyard. Pickett Elementary and Tippit Middle Schools just down the street. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Wolf Ranch, Georgetown Square and Round Rock Outlet Mall. Easy access to IH35 for commuters. Pets ok; limit one.