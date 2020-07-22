All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated January 4 2020 at 5:51 AM

118 Live Oak Drive

118 Live Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

118 Live Oak Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628
San Gabriel Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SAN GABRIEL HEIGHTS BEAUTY! Lovely upgraded home in desirable, mature Georgetown neighborhood. High beamed ceilings and fireplace in living room make it a comfortable place to relax or entertain. Upgraded kitchen has stainless appliances, updated backsplash, and beautifully tiled floor. Enjoy a barbecue on the covered back patio while the kids play in the large backyard. Pickett Elementary and Tippit Middle Schools just down the street. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Wolf Ranch, Georgetown Square and Round Rock Outlet Mall. Easy access to IH35 for commuters. Pets ok; limit one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Live Oak Drive have any available units?
118 Live Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Live Oak Drive have?
Some of 118 Live Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Live Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 Live Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Live Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Live Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 118 Live Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 118 Live Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 118 Live Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Live Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Live Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 118 Live Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 118 Live Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 Live Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Live Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Live Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
