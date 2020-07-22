118 Live Oak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SAN GABRIEL HEIGHTS BEAUTY! Lovely upgraded home in desirable, mature Georgetown neighborhood. High beamed ceilings and fireplace in living room make it a comfortable place to relax or entertain. Upgraded kitchen has stainless appliances, updated backsplash, and beautifully tiled floor. Enjoy a barbecue on the covered back patio while the kids play in the large backyard. Pickett Elementary and Tippit Middle Schools just down the street. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Wolf Ranch, Georgetown Square and Round Rock Outlet Mall. Easy access to IH35 for commuters. Pets ok; limit one.