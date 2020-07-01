All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

117 Pecos Court

117 Pecos Court · No Longer Available
Location

117 Pecos Court, Georgetown, TX 78633
Reata Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Home - This is a great house in a great neighborhood with a great floor plan! The covered entryway leads you into the home which offers an office/gaming/play room and open living room, dining room and kitchen which is perfect for entertaining. A brick, gas fireplace and mantle greet you in the living room which shares a bar/counter with the kitchen. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, tiled back splash, an island, plentiful cabinetry and all stainless steel appliances including a wine cooler and pantry. Entry to the 2 car garage and utility room with shelving and cabinetry is found through the kitchen. The right wing of the home provides 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom with tiled shower, a linen closet and the master suite with a double sink vanity, jetted soaking tub, tiled walk-in shower and a spacious walk-in closet. The fenced in backyard offers mature landscaping and a patio.

Ceiling Fans Throughout - Vinyl Plank and Tile Flooring - Walking Distance To Schools - All Stainless Steel Appliances

This is a non-smoking property.
Pets are NOT considered.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3217384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Pecos Court have any available units?
117 Pecos Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Pecos Court have?
Some of 117 Pecos Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Pecos Court currently offering any rent specials?
117 Pecos Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Pecos Court pet-friendly?
No, 117 Pecos Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 117 Pecos Court offer parking?
Yes, 117 Pecos Court offers parking.
Does 117 Pecos Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Pecos Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Pecos Court have a pool?
No, 117 Pecos Court does not have a pool.
Does 117 Pecos Court have accessible units?
No, 117 Pecos Court does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Pecos Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Pecos Court has units with dishwashers.

