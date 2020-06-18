1141 Highknoll LN

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible fire pit parking garage

ALSO FOR SALE! SEE VIRTUAL TOUR LINK FOR 3D WALKTHROUGH! This like-new, rare townhome in the Brownstone development of booming Wolf Ranch has all of the bells & whistles: wood floors, wrought iron railing, stainless appliances, & designer finishes! Large flex space & 2 car garage on the 1st floor, & private deck with plenty of room for cozy furniture & firepit on the 2nd floor. Large master suite with spacious walk-in closet & bath on the 3rd floor. There is truly something to wow everyone in this home!