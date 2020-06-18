All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 1141 Highknoll LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
1141 Highknoll LN
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:38 PM

1141 Highknoll LN

1141 Highknoll Ln · (512) 439-3698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1141 Highknoll Ln, Georgetown, TX 78628

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
parking
garage
ALSO FOR SALE! SEE VIRTUAL TOUR LINK FOR 3D WALKTHROUGH! This like-new, rare townhome in the Brownstone development of booming Wolf Ranch has all of the bells & whistles: wood floors, wrought iron railing, stainless appliances, & designer finishes! Large flex space & 2 car garage on the 1st floor, & private deck with plenty of room for cozy furniture & firepit on the 2nd floor. Large master suite with spacious walk-in closet & bath on the 3rd floor. There is truly something to wow everyone in this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Highknoll LN have any available units?
1141 Highknoll LN has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 Highknoll LN have?
Some of 1141 Highknoll LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Highknoll LN currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Highknoll LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Highknoll LN pet-friendly?
No, 1141 Highknoll LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 1141 Highknoll LN offer parking?
Yes, 1141 Highknoll LN does offer parking.
Does 1141 Highknoll LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Highknoll LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Highknoll LN have a pool?
No, 1141 Highknoll LN does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Highknoll LN have accessible units?
Yes, 1141 Highknoll LN has accessible units.
Does 1141 Highknoll LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 Highknoll LN has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1141 Highknoll LN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Hillstone at Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity