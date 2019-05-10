All apartments in Georgetown
Location

113 Huntsville Cove, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home to 113 Huntsville Cove! Unfurnished Sun City Home Available to Lease Now! - This gorgeous Pine Springs floor plan features:

- Short term lease option available (minimum 3 months)
- Available to purchase for $265,000. For more information please contact our agents at (512) 869-0223
- 1467 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Den
- Tile in main living areas
- Carpet in bedrooms and Den
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Granite kitchen counter tops
- Electric stove
- Dual vanity with walk in shower in master bath
- Bath tub in guest bath
- Covered back porch with ribbon green space view
- Cat friendly (only 1 cat will be permitted during a lease term. For more information please reference pet information below)
- Located 1.1 miles from the Cowan Creek Activity Center
- Smoking is not permitted at this property
- At least one Tenant must be 55 years of age to lease this property (home is located in an age restricted community)

* Due to COVID-19 we are unable to schedule viewings of this property until further notice. Please contact the Leasing Department at (512) 869-0223 for more information. *

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

Owner will consider one cat/no dogs. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. These items are the property of the Owner. Repairs or replacements, of these items, would be up to the Owner.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5716907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Huntsville Cove have any available units?
113 Huntsville Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 Huntsville Cove have?
Some of 113 Huntsville Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Huntsville Cove currently offering any rent specials?
113 Huntsville Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Huntsville Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Huntsville Cove is pet friendly.
Does 113 Huntsville Cove offer parking?
No, 113 Huntsville Cove does not offer parking.
Does 113 Huntsville Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Huntsville Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Huntsville Cove have a pool?
No, 113 Huntsville Cove does not have a pool.
Does 113 Huntsville Cove have accessible units?
No, 113 Huntsville Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Huntsville Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Huntsville Cove does not have units with dishwashers.

