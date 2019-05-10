Amenities

Welcome Home to 113 Huntsville Cove! Unfurnished Sun City Home Available to Lease Now! - This gorgeous Pine Springs floor plan features:



- Short term lease option available (minimum 3 months)

- Available to purchase for $265,000. For more information please contact our agents at (512) 869-0223

- 1467 Square Feet

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Den

- Tile in main living areas

- Carpet in bedrooms and Den

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances

- Granite kitchen counter tops

- Electric stove

- Dual vanity with walk in shower in master bath

- Bath tub in guest bath

- Covered back porch with ribbon green space view

- Cat friendly (only 1 cat will be permitted during a lease term. For more information please reference pet information below)

- Located 1.1 miles from the Cowan Creek Activity Center

- Smoking is not permitted at this property

- At least one Tenant must be 55 years of age to lease this property (home is located in an age restricted community)



* Due to COVID-19 we are unable to schedule viewings of this property until further notice. Please contact the Leasing Department at (512) 869-0223 for more information. *



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



Owner will consider one cat/no dogs. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. These items are the property of the Owner. Repairs or replacements, of these items, would be up to the Owner.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



No Dogs Allowed



