113 Benchmark St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*$200 off first month's rent is leased by 6/30/19* Beautiful three bed, two bath home in Park View Estates! Large kitchen open to living room is a cook's dream with gas range, center island and tons of storage. Wile away a cold evening in front of the living room fireplace, and when it warms up, enjoy a barbecue or entertain friends on the back deck with its retractable awning. Lots of windows provide loads of natural light. In-law plan adds privacy. Short walk to beautiful San Gabriel Park, hike and bike trails and river. Georgetown Square just down the road. Easy access to IH35. 12 to 24 month lease options. Dogs only; limit 35 lbs.