Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

1107 E. Third Street

1107 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1107 East 3rd Street, Georgetown, TX 78626
Windridge Village

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
game room
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Windridge Village Home - A 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in the great community of Windridge Village within walking distance of downtown! The first floor offers the living room, dining room, kitchen, pantry/storage closet, half bathroom, bedroom and entry into the fenced in back yard. The second floor provides a guest bedroom, guest bathroom, hall closet, utility/laundry closet, an office/game room space with closet and the master bedroom with master bathroom.

Carpeting/Vinyl Plank/Linoleum ~ 1 Car Detached Garage ~ Great Neighborhood and Location

Lawn maintenance is included in the rent.
Absolutely no pets are allowed, no exceptions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5690536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 E. Third Street have any available units?
1107 E. Third Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 E. Third Street have?
Some of 1107 E. Third Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 E. Third Street currently offering any rent specials?
1107 E. Third Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 E. Third Street pet-friendly?
No, 1107 E. Third Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 1107 E. Third Street offer parking?
Yes, 1107 E. Third Street offers parking.
Does 1107 E. Third Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 E. Third Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 E. Third Street have a pool?
No, 1107 E. Third Street does not have a pool.
Does 1107 E. Third Street have accessible units?
No, 1107 E. Third Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 E. Third Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 E. Third Street has units with dishwashers.

