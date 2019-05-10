1107 E. Third Street

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage game room carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range Property Amenities game room parking garage

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Windridge Village Home - A 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in the great community of Windridge Village within walking distance of downtown! The first floor offers the living room, dining room, kitchen, pantry/storage closet, half bathroom, bedroom and entry into the fenced in back yard. The second floor provides a guest bedroom, guest bathroom, hall closet, utility/laundry closet, an office/game room space with closet and the master bedroom with master bathroom.



Carpeting/Vinyl Plank/Linoleum ~ 1 Car Detached Garage ~ Great Neighborhood and Location



Lawn maintenance is included in the rent.

Absolutely no pets are allowed, no exceptions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5690536)