Georgetown, TX
105 Spanish Foal Trl
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

105 Spanish Foal Trl

105 Spanish Foal Trl · (512) 618-9228
Location

105 Spanish Foal Trl, Georgetown, TX 78626

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new 4B/3B home in Saddlecreek! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Brand new 4B/2.5B home in Saddlecreek! Master main, Full appliance package including washer and dryer, Kitchen is open to family room and has center island w/ granite countertops, Master double vanity w/ garden tub & stand up shower, Nice back patio, Lots of amenities nearby.

(RLNE4807319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Spanish Foal Trl have any available units?
105 Spanish Foal Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Spanish Foal Trl have?
Some of 105 Spanish Foal Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Spanish Foal Trl currently offering any rent specials?
105 Spanish Foal Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Spanish Foal Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Spanish Foal Trl is pet friendly.
Does 105 Spanish Foal Trl offer parking?
No, 105 Spanish Foal Trl does not offer parking.
Does 105 Spanish Foal Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Spanish Foal Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Spanish Foal Trl have a pool?
No, 105 Spanish Foal Trl does not have a pool.
Does 105 Spanish Foal Trl have accessible units?
No, 105 Spanish Foal Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Spanish Foal Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Spanish Foal Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
