105 Kickapoo Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets bathtub carpet range

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Welcome Home to 105 Kickapoo! Sun City Unfurnished Rental Available August 10th! - This adorable Gray Myst floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- 1388 Square Feet

- Open floor plan

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bath

- Den

- Wood like vinyl flooring in the living room and Den

- Carpet in master and guest bedrooms

- Formica kitchen counter tops

- White kitchen appliances

- Gas stove

- Raised dual vanity with walk in shower in master bath

- Large master walk in closet

- Raised vanity and bath tub in guest bath

- Fenced backyard

- Non-smoking property

- Owner will consider one small house trained dog/no cats

- Located 1.5 miles from the Cowan Creek Activity Center



All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community.



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



This home will consider a small house trained dog/no cats. Owner approval is required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. These items are the property of the Owner. Maintenance of these appliances is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1884507)