Georgetown, TX
105 Kickapoo Creek
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:48 AM

105 Kickapoo Creek

105 Kickapoo Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

105 Kickapoo Creek Lane, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Welcome Home to 105 Kickapoo! Sun City Unfurnished Rental Available August 10th! - This adorable Gray Myst floor plan features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- 1388 Square Feet
- Open floor plan
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bath
- Den
- Wood like vinyl flooring in the living room and Den
- Carpet in master and guest bedrooms
- Formica kitchen counter tops
- White kitchen appliances
- Gas stove
- Raised dual vanity with walk in shower in master bath
- Large master walk in closet
- Raised vanity and bath tub in guest bath
- Fenced backyard
- Non-smoking property
- Owner will consider one small house trained dog/no cats
- Located 1.5 miles from the Cowan Creek Activity Center

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community.

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

This home will consider a small house trained dog/no cats. Owner approval is required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. These items are the property of the Owner. Maintenance of these appliances is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1884507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Kickapoo Creek have any available units?
105 Kickapoo Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Kickapoo Creek have?
Some of 105 Kickapoo Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Kickapoo Creek currently offering any rent specials?
105 Kickapoo Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Kickapoo Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Kickapoo Creek is pet friendly.
Does 105 Kickapoo Creek offer parking?
No, 105 Kickapoo Creek does not offer parking.
Does 105 Kickapoo Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Kickapoo Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Kickapoo Creek have a pool?
No, 105 Kickapoo Creek does not have a pool.
Does 105 Kickapoo Creek have accessible units?
No, 105 Kickapoo Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Kickapoo Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Kickapoo Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
