Last updated November 28 2019 at 10:15 AM

104 Winter Drive

104 Winter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

104 Winter Drive, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
RARE OPPORTUNITY! THREE MO. for MAY THRU JULY 2020 - FULLY FURNISHED BAYBERRY! Charming three bedroom home to enjoy the comforts of home while vacationing in the area or building your dream home. Why rent a hotel when you can spread out and relax in this open plan filled with natural light & comfortable furnishings. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included for your use. Tons of counter space & cabinets for the gourmet cook. Landlord furnishes all utilities, cable TV and WIFI internet up to $300/mo. Tenant pays rent, one-time cleaning fee, association pass, golf, etc. Available May thru July 2020 & beyond; but fall & winter rates are higher. Book EARLY for January thru March. See Agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Winter Drive have any available units?
104 Winter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Winter Drive have?
Some of 104 Winter Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Winter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
104 Winter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Winter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 104 Winter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 104 Winter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 104 Winter Drive offers parking.
Does 104 Winter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Winter Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Winter Drive have a pool?
No, 104 Winter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 104 Winter Drive have accessible units?
No, 104 Winter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Winter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Winter Drive has units with dishwashers.
