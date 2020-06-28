104 Winter Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

RARE OPPORTUNITY! THREE MO. for MAY THRU JULY 2020 - FULLY FURNISHED BAYBERRY! Charming three bedroom home to enjoy the comforts of home while vacationing in the area or building your dream home. Why rent a hotel when you can spread out and relax in this open plan filled with natural light & comfortable furnishings. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included for your use. Tons of counter space & cabinets for the gourmet cook. Landlord furnishes all utilities, cable TV and WIFI internet up to $300/mo. Tenant pays rent, one-time cleaning fee, association pass, golf, etc. Available May thru July 2020 & beyond; but fall & winter rates are higher. Book EARLY for January thru March. See Agent for details.