104 Antrium Cove

Amenities

This is your new home. It is minutes from North Round rock. This is a beautiful new 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath home with all updated stainless steel appliances and brand new refrigerator and washer and dryer. Hardwood Floor Tiles throughout living room, dinning room, and office. Amazing granite and quartz counter tops throughout kitchen and bathroom and beautiful white cabinets. This home has a large two car garage and a very large backyard (over 700 sq feet of backyard yard space!) The neighborhood is very new safe and quiet. It is next to a private middle school and a brand new elementary school is being built for 2020. Home is only 1+ year old and very modern so your moving into a beautiful place to host family and friends. Home is located on the border of North Round Rock and Georgetown. Your minutes from outlets and I35. Apartment rates are much higher and you have little privacy. This home at this price wont be available for long. Available for immediate move in.



Note: This is being listed by private owner. This is not a rent to own posting and we are not open to working with third parties.



