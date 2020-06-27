All apartments in Georgetown
104 Antrium Cove

104 Antrim Cv · No Longer Available
Location

104 Antrim Cv, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is your new home. It is minutes from North Round rock. This is a beautiful new 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath home with all updated stainless steel appliances and brand new refrigerator and washer and dryer. Hardwood Floor Tiles throughout living room, dinning room, and office. Amazing granite and quartz counter tops throughout kitchen and bathroom and beautiful white cabinets. This home has a large two car garage and a very large backyard (over 700 sq feet of backyard yard space!) The neighborhood is very new safe and quiet. It is next to a private middle school and a brand new elementary school is being built for 2020. Home is only 1+ year old and very modern so your moving into a beautiful place to host family and friends. Home is located on the border of North Round Rock and Georgetown. Your minutes from outlets and I35. Apartment rates are much higher and you have little privacy. This home at this price wont be available for long. Available for immediate move in.

Note: This is being listed by private owner. This is not a rent to own posting and we are not open to working with third parties.

Call please call or email for questions and to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Antrium Cove have any available units?
104 Antrium Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Antrium Cove have?
Some of 104 Antrium Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Antrium Cove currently offering any rent specials?
104 Antrium Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Antrium Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Antrium Cove is pet friendly.
Does 104 Antrium Cove offer parking?
Yes, 104 Antrium Cove offers parking.
Does 104 Antrium Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Antrium Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Antrium Cove have a pool?
No, 104 Antrium Cove does not have a pool.
Does 104 Antrium Cove have accessible units?
No, 104 Antrium Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Antrium Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Antrium Cove has units with dishwashers.
