1031 Leeds Castle Walk

Amenities
2 Story Georgetown Home - 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Georgian Place home...just a short walk to Geneva Park Playground, GSA soccer fields, the Georgetown Splash Pad and minutes from downtown! The covered entry way leads you into the spacious living room which shares a bar counter with the kitchen. The first floor offers a half bathroom, entry into the fenced in back yard, dining room, kitchen with spacious cabinetry and pantry closet, utility room and entry into the 2 car garage with storage space and shelving. The second floor provides the master suite complete with double sink vanity, soaking tub and walk-in closet as well as another full bathroom and 2 bedrooms.
Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Great Neighborhood ~ Laminate/Vinyl Flooring ~ Great Patio For Entertaining
This is a non-smoking property
Pets are considered
Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter
(RLNE1943613)