All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 1031 Leeds Castle Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
1031 Leeds Castle Walk
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

1031 Leeds Castle Walk

1031 Leeds Castle Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1031 Leeds Castle Walk, Georgetown, TX 78626
Georgian Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
2 Story Georgetown Home - 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Georgian Place home...just a short walk to Geneva Park Playground, GSA soccer fields, the Georgetown Splash Pad and minutes from downtown! The covered entry way leads you into the spacious living room which shares a bar counter with the kitchen. The first floor offers a half bathroom, entry into the fenced in back yard, dining room, kitchen with spacious cabinetry and pantry closet, utility room and entry into the 2 car garage with storage space and shelving. The second floor provides the master suite complete with double sink vanity, soaking tub and walk-in closet as well as another full bathroom and 2 bedrooms.

Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Great Neighborhood ~ Laminate/Vinyl Flooring ~ Great Patio For Entertaining

This is a non-smoking property

Pets are considered

Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter

(RLNE1943613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 Leeds Castle Walk have any available units?
1031 Leeds Castle Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1031 Leeds Castle Walk have?
Some of 1031 Leeds Castle Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 Leeds Castle Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1031 Leeds Castle Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 Leeds Castle Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 1031 Leeds Castle Walk is pet friendly.
Does 1031 Leeds Castle Walk offer parking?
Yes, 1031 Leeds Castle Walk offers parking.
Does 1031 Leeds Castle Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 Leeds Castle Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 Leeds Castle Walk have a pool?
No, 1031 Leeds Castle Walk does not have a pool.
Does 1031 Leeds Castle Walk have accessible units?
No, 1031 Leeds Castle Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 Leeds Castle Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1031 Leeds Castle Walk has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College