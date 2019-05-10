1031 Leeds Castle Walk

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

2 Story Georgetown Home - 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Georgian Place home...just a short walk to Geneva Park Playground, GSA soccer fields, the Georgetown Splash Pad and minutes from downtown! The covered entry way leads you into the spacious living room which shares a bar counter with the kitchen. The first floor offers a half bathroom, entry into the fenced in back yard, dining room, kitchen with spacious cabinetry and pantry closet, utility room and entry into the 2 car garage with storage space and shelving. The second floor provides the master suite complete with double sink vanity, soaking tub and walk-in closet as well as another full bathroom and 2 bedrooms.



Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Great Neighborhood ~ Laminate/Vinyl Flooring ~ Great Patio For Entertaining



This is a non-smoking property



Pets are considered



Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:

$500.00 (1) pet

$300.00 each pet thereafter



(RLNE1943613)