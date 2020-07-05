All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

102 Verna Spur

102 Verna Spur · No Longer Available
Location

102 Verna Spur, Georgetown, TX 78633
Rocky Hollow Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
102-A Verna Spur, Georgetown, TX 78628
Call/text to schedule viewing 512-919-2964

Rental ready for move iNOW
We are showing ...... Wont last long !!! Hurry !!!
*****************************************************
This wonderful rental is on a Cul-de-Sac !!! No traffic !!

All Tile floors

$60 application fee.
2 pet limit - $500 one pet, $800 two pets (cat/dog only) breed restrictions, weight limit under 35lbs. *** no fish, snakes, etc... only dog/cat

No section 8 , eviction history, criminal convictions and NO self-employed( you need a W2!) no co-signers

Application Policy:
Best qualified applicant
3 X rent required monthly

Yes .... you need good credit for rental approval.....
Know and Get your Credit Score at .....www.creditkarma.com/
2014 Credit Score Standards:
Excellent 750 - 840
Good 660 - 749
Fair 620 - 659
Poor 340 - 619

(RLNE170935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Verna Spur have any available units?
102 Verna Spur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Verna Spur have?
Some of 102 Verna Spur's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Verna Spur currently offering any rent specials?
102 Verna Spur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Verna Spur pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Verna Spur is pet friendly.
Does 102 Verna Spur offer parking?
Yes, 102 Verna Spur offers parking.
Does 102 Verna Spur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Verna Spur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Verna Spur have a pool?
No, 102 Verna Spur does not have a pool.
Does 102 Verna Spur have accessible units?
No, 102 Verna Spur does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Verna Spur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Verna Spur has units with dishwashers.

