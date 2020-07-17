1010 South Walnut Street, Georgetown, TX 78626 Old Town District
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Old Town Home - A 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Old Town home within walking distance of Downtown Georgetown and Southwestern University. This home offers ceiling fans throughout with carpeting in the living room and bedrooms with linoleum in the kitchen and bathroom.
Great Location ~ 1 Car Garage ~ All Appliances Included
This is a non-smoking property Pets are not allowed
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2048980)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1010 South Walnut Street have any available units?
1010 South Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 South Walnut Street have?
Some of 1010 South Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 South Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1010 South Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 South Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 South Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 1010 South Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 1010 South Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 1010 South Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 South Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 South Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 1010 South Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 1010 South Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 1010 South Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 South Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 South Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.