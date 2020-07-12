Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities business center gym pool garage pet friendly cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr maintenance carport package receiving

Enjoy the amazing comfort of The Broadway Apartments in Garland, Texas. As a resident of The Broadway Apartments, you will be able to experience affordable living, impressive amenities, and the convenience of being in a wonderful location. We feature spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes with the thoughtful touches you crave such as polished nickel fixtures, two-toned paint, and even faux wood blinds in select homes. Among our community amenities, we host organized events, in addition to offering two sparkling swimming pools, an on-site fitness center, and a free DVD library. The Broadway Apartments also encourages you to bring along your pets! We take pride in our outstanding customer service and work hard to ensure that all of our residents have an enjoyable apartment living experience. Come home to The Broadway Apartments today!