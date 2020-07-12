All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 AM

Broadway

5118 Broadway Blvd · (972) 853-9666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5118 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX 75043
Eastern

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-3060 · Avail. Sep 27

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

Unit 9-1046 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit 11-1067 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15-1093 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 15-1098 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 18-2120 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Broadway.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
carport
package receiving
Enjoy the amazing comfort of The Broadway Apartments in Garland, Texas. As a resident of The Broadway Apartments, you will be able to experience affordable living, impressive amenities, and the convenience of being in a wonderful location. We feature spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes with the thoughtful touches you crave such as polished nickel fixtures, two-toned paint, and even faux wood blinds in select homes. Among our community amenities, we host organized events, in addition to offering two sparkling swimming pools, an on-site fitness center, and a free DVD library. The Broadway Apartments also encourages you to bring along your pets! We take pride in our outstanding customer service and work hard to ensure that all of our residents have an enjoyable apartment living experience. Come home to The Broadway Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $250 (1 pet), $350 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Broadway have any available units?
Broadway has 20 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does Broadway have?
Some of Broadway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, Broadway is pet friendly.
Does Broadway offer parking?
Yes, Broadway offers parking.
Does Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Broadway have a pool?
Yes, Broadway has a pool.
Does Broadway have accessible units?
No, Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Broadway has units with dishwashers.
