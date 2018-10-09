918 Greenbriar

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Come see this remarkably spacious home with a fully remodeled interior from floors to ceilings, with special attention given to the bathrooms and kitchen. when you walk in you will appreciate the open concept that allows you to flow from formal dining room to granite laced kitchen to spacious living room with high ceilings to add to the spaciousness. Whether you need 4 bedrooms or 3 bedrooms with a study, this home has you covered.

Once you are done for the day, you can relax out on the spacious covered patio with a walk up granite bar that provide window access to the kitchen, which is perfect for entertaining outside!

Conveniently located near 635



Call today before this beautiful home is gone!!!