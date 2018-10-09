All apartments in Garland
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:17 AM

918 Greenbriar

918 Greenbriar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

918 Greenbriar Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this remarkably spacious home with a fully remodeled interior from floors to ceilings, with special attention given to the bathrooms and kitchen. when you walk in you will appreciate the open concept that allows you to flow from formal dining room to granite laced kitchen to spacious living room with high ceilings to add to the spaciousness. Whether you need 4 bedrooms or 3 bedrooms with a study, this home has you covered.
Once you are done for the day, you can relax out on the spacious covered patio with a walk up granite bar that provide window access to the kitchen, which is perfect for entertaining outside!
Conveniently located near 635

Call today before this beautiful home is gone!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Greenbriar have any available units?
918 Greenbriar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 Greenbriar have?
Some of 918 Greenbriar's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Greenbriar currently offering any rent specials?
918 Greenbriar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Greenbriar pet-friendly?
No, 918 Greenbriar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 918 Greenbriar offer parking?
No, 918 Greenbriar does not offer parking.
Does 918 Greenbriar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 Greenbriar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Greenbriar have a pool?
No, 918 Greenbriar does not have a pool.
Does 918 Greenbriar have accessible units?
No, 918 Greenbriar does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Greenbriar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 Greenbriar has units with dishwashers.

