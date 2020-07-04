813 Monica Dr

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 3bed2bath house in beautiful garland neighborhood - Property Id: 257782
3 bed 2 bath house in beautiful garland neighborhood. Close to magnet school, downtown, and firewheel. Fully remodeled with tile floors, dog or cat friendly. Washer and dryer included. Large shed in back yard, tons of storage! Attentive landlord who is available and quick to tend to any need. 1400/mo. Contact Ken Burke 714.797.9521
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257782
Property Id 257782
(RLNE5732019)