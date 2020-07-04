All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 813 Monica Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
813 Monica Dr
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:39 AM

813 Monica Dr

813 Monica Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

813 Monica Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Monica Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/01/20 3bed2bath house in beautiful garland neighborhood - Property Id: 257782

3 bed 2 bath house in beautiful garland neighborhood. Close to magnet school, downtown, and firewheel. Fully remodeled with tile floors, dog or cat friendly. Washer and dryer included. Large shed in back yard, tons of storage! Attentive landlord who is available and quick to tend to any need. 1400/mo. Contact Ken Burke 714.797.9521
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257782
Property Id 257782

(RLNE5732019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Monica Dr have any available units?
813 Monica Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Monica Dr have?
Some of 813 Monica Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Monica Dr currently offering any rent specials?
813 Monica Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Monica Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 Monica Dr is pet friendly.
Does 813 Monica Dr offer parking?
No, 813 Monica Dr does not offer parking.
Does 813 Monica Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 Monica Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Monica Dr have a pool?
No, 813 Monica Dr does not have a pool.
Does 813 Monica Dr have accessible units?
No, 813 Monica Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Monica Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 Monica Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District