810 Pebble Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

No maintenance living in this townhome that has had a complete redo. The kitchen has been updated with cabinets, granite, backsplash, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Both baths have been remodeled, beautiful tile in wet areas, paint, and carpets makes you want to come home and stay. And there is a new washer and dryer too. Enjoy the huge deck for family or friends entertaining that looks out to the wide open space with no neighbors behind. Pets are case by case with landlord's approval. See transaction desk for application info.