Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:13 PM

810 Pebble Beach

810 Pebble Beach Dr · No Longer Available
Location

810 Pebble Beach Dr, Garland, TX 75043
Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
No maintenance living in this townhome that has had a complete redo. The kitchen has been updated with cabinets, granite, backsplash, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Both baths have been remodeled, beautiful tile in wet areas, paint, and carpets makes you want to come home and stay. And there is a new washer and dryer too. Enjoy the huge deck for family or friends entertaining that looks out to the wide open space with no neighbors behind. Pets are case by case with landlord's approval. See transaction desk for application info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Pebble Beach have any available units?
810 Pebble Beach doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Pebble Beach have?
Some of 810 Pebble Beach's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Pebble Beach currently offering any rent specials?
810 Pebble Beach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Pebble Beach pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Pebble Beach is pet friendly.
Does 810 Pebble Beach offer parking?
Yes, 810 Pebble Beach offers parking.
Does 810 Pebble Beach have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 Pebble Beach offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Pebble Beach have a pool?
No, 810 Pebble Beach does not have a pool.
Does 810 Pebble Beach have accessible units?
No, 810 Pebble Beach does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Pebble Beach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Pebble Beach has units with dishwashers.

