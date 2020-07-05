802 Saint Andrews Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious Townhome in a quiet neighborhood. The home sits next to one of the community green areas, a unique situation where you only have one neighbor next to you.

The home has been updated and the HOA handles the lawn services as well as paint the outside of the house.

Just minutes away from HWY 30 you can be in downtown Dallas in about 20-25 minutes.

Three bedrooms and full baths, everyone can get ready in the morning at the same time.

Walking distance to the pool and tennis court. Prime location, quiet residential area but close driving distance to schools, dining, and shopping.

Schedule your showing today.