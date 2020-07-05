All apartments in Garland
802 Saint Andrews Court
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

802 Saint Andrews Court

802 Saint Andrew's Court · No Longer Available
Location

802 Saint Andrew's Court, Garland, TX 75043
Trails

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious Townhome in a quiet neighborhood. The home sits next to one of the community green areas, a unique situation where you only have one neighbor next to you.
The home has been updated and the HOA handles the lawn services as well as paint the outside of the house.
Just minutes away from HWY 30 you can be in downtown Dallas in about 20-25 minutes.
Three bedrooms and full baths, everyone can get ready in the morning at the same time.
Walking distance to the pool and tennis court. Prime location, quiet residential area but close driving distance to schools, dining, and shopping.
Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Saint Andrews Court have any available units?
802 Saint Andrews Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Saint Andrews Court have?
Some of 802 Saint Andrews Court's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Saint Andrews Court currently offering any rent specials?
802 Saint Andrews Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Saint Andrews Court pet-friendly?
No, 802 Saint Andrews Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 802 Saint Andrews Court offer parking?
Yes, 802 Saint Andrews Court offers parking.
Does 802 Saint Andrews Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Saint Andrews Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Saint Andrews Court have a pool?
Yes, 802 Saint Andrews Court has a pool.
Does 802 Saint Andrews Court have accessible units?
No, 802 Saint Andrews Court does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Saint Andrews Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Saint Andrews Court does not have units with dishwashers.

