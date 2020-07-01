800 Crockett St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. This three bedroom and one bath freshly painted home sitting on a corner lot. This home has wood floors and laminated in the bathroom and kitchen with a adjoining laundry closet. The property also provides a large backyard, which would be great for entertaining that includes a storage building.Located in the middle of the DFW metroplex and has easy access to three main highways: 635, 78 and 75.Rent: $1700.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus a one-time $150 admin fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit required. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be completed. Good rental history, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.