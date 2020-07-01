All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 5 2019 at 7:19 PM

800 Crockett St

800 Crockett Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 Crockett Street, Garland, TX 75040
Golden Meadows

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. This three bedroom and one bath freshly painted home sitting on a corner lot. This home has wood floors and laminated in the bathroom and kitchen with a adjoining laundry closet. The property also provides a large backyard, which would be great for entertaining that includes a storage building.Located in the middle of the DFW metroplex and has easy access to three main highways: 635, 78 and 75.Rent: $1700.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus a one-time $150 admin fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit required. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be completed. Good rental history, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Crockett St have any available units?
800 Crockett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 800 Crockett St currently offering any rent specials?
800 Crockett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Crockett St pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Crockett St is pet friendly.
Does 800 Crockett St offer parking?
No, 800 Crockett St does not offer parking.
Does 800 Crockett St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Crockett St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Crockett St have a pool?
No, 800 Crockett St does not have a pool.
Does 800 Crockett St have accessible units?
No, 800 Crockett St does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Crockett St have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Crockett St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Crockett St have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Crockett St does not have units with air conditioning.

