729 Worcester Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This DIY dream home has 4 spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and 2 full baths over 1500 sq ft.. The amazing house has its original wood panel walls, wood burning fire place, inside atrium with skylight, beautiful resurfaced kitchen counter tops with new stove and dishwasher and 2 dining areas adjacent on each end. 2 car garage with workbench and plenty of shelf space. Master bedroom has its very own patio space to have some quality TLC away from a hard days work. Large corner lot with plenty of shade in the front and private fenced in backyard. Come treat yourself to this whimsical home! Call 972-584-1279 to schedule viewings



*LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY*



Move In Special: HALF OFF DECEMBER RENT if moved in by December 15, 2019!!!