Garland, TX
729 Worcester Ln
Last updated December 7 2019 at 8:41 AM

729 Worcester Ln

729 Worcester Lane · No Longer Available
Location

729 Worcester Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Buckingham

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This DIY dream home has 4 spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and 2 full baths over 1500 sq ft.. The amazing house has its original wood panel walls, wood burning fire place, inside atrium with skylight, beautiful resurfaced kitchen counter tops with new stove and dishwasher and 2 dining areas adjacent on each end. 2 car garage with workbench and plenty of shelf space. Master bedroom has its very own patio space to have some quality TLC away from a hard days work. Large corner lot with plenty of shade in the front and private fenced in backyard. Come treat yourself to this whimsical home! Call 972-584-1279 to schedule viewings

*LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY*

Move In Special: HALF OFF DECEMBER RENT if moved in by December 15, 2019!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Worcester Ln have any available units?
729 Worcester Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Worcester Ln have?
Some of 729 Worcester Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Worcester Ln currently offering any rent specials?
729 Worcester Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Worcester Ln pet-friendly?
No, 729 Worcester Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 729 Worcester Ln offer parking?
Yes, 729 Worcester Ln offers parking.
Does 729 Worcester Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 Worcester Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Worcester Ln have a pool?
No, 729 Worcester Ln does not have a pool.
Does 729 Worcester Ln have accessible units?
No, 729 Worcester Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Worcester Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 Worcester Ln has units with dishwashers.

