Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Nice roomy duplex in a quiet neighborhood. Convenient location with easy access to shopping and LBJ Freeway. Spacious and nice floor plan. One bed room down, Master and 2 other rooms are up. 2 full bath room one on each floor. All laminate wood floor, no carpet in the house. Community pool and club house access.

For applicants with insufficient credit score, double deposit may be required. The owner holds a real estate license.