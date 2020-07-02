All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 718 Pyramid Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
718 Pyramid Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 3:24 AM

718 Pyramid Drive

718 Pyramid Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

718 Pyramid Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well-maintained and spacious home conveniently located close to major highways and Firewheel Town Center. Home features: new wood flooring, updated bathrooms,granite countertop, new paint and huge backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Pyramid Drive have any available units?
718 Pyramid Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 Pyramid Drive have?
Some of 718 Pyramid Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Pyramid Drive currently offering any rent specials?
718 Pyramid Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Pyramid Drive pet-friendly?
No, 718 Pyramid Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 718 Pyramid Drive offer parking?
Yes, 718 Pyramid Drive offers parking.
Does 718 Pyramid Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Pyramid Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Pyramid Drive have a pool?
No, 718 Pyramid Drive does not have a pool.
Does 718 Pyramid Drive have accessible units?
No, 718 Pyramid Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Pyramid Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Pyramid Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District