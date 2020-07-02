Well-maintained and spacious home conveniently located close to major highways and Firewheel Town Center. Home features: new wood flooring, updated bathrooms,granite countertop, new paint and huge backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 718 Pyramid Drive have any available units?
718 Pyramid Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 Pyramid Drive have?
Some of 718 Pyramid Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Pyramid Drive currently offering any rent specials?
718 Pyramid Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.