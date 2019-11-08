717 Intrepid Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with easy access to freeways, schools and shopping. Spacious living area with fireplace, access to patio and private fenced backyard for cookouts or relaxing. Bedrooms have new carpet, closets, and ceiling fans. New paint and new floor in dining area and kitchen. Front yard is maintained by HOA and residents have access to community clubhouse, pool, green space, park, and playground areas.



Requirements:

Deposit is $1285.

Minimum income is three times of the rent, more than $3855 per month.

No eviction or break lease in 10 years.

No felony in 20 years.

No pets.



Application fee:

$50 per adult