All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 717 Intrepid Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
717 Intrepid Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:57 AM

717 Intrepid Drive

717 Intrepid Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

717 Intrepid Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with easy access to freeways, schools and shopping. Spacious living area with fireplace, access to patio and private fenced backyard for cookouts or relaxing. Bedrooms have new carpet, closets, and ceiling fans. New paint and new floor in dining area and kitchen. Front yard is maintained by HOA and residents have access to community clubhouse, pool, green space, park, and playground areas.

Requirements:
Deposit is $1285.
Minimum income is three times of the rent, more than $3855 per month.
No eviction or break lease in 10 years.
No felony in 20 years.
No pets.

Application fee:
$50 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Intrepid Drive have any available units?
717 Intrepid Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Intrepid Drive have?
Some of 717 Intrepid Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Intrepid Drive currently offering any rent specials?
717 Intrepid Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Intrepid Drive pet-friendly?
No, 717 Intrepid Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 717 Intrepid Drive offer parking?
Yes, 717 Intrepid Drive offers parking.
Does 717 Intrepid Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Intrepid Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Intrepid Drive have a pool?
Yes, 717 Intrepid Drive has a pool.
Does 717 Intrepid Drive have accessible units?
No, 717 Intrepid Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Intrepid Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Intrepid Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District