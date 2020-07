Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

APPLICATIONS ARE BEING PROCESSED!



ANY REALTOR can show you this property! Ask one who offices close to the property! I pay their showing fee.



Lovely 3 bedroom one bath with superb rehab. Cozy home near shopping, schools and easy access to major roadways. Pets on a case by case basis.



Reach out with address in subject line for the Rental Criteria.



Pet policy 35 lbs or less, maximum of two pets, no aggressive dog breeds. $250 one time pet fee, and a $100 refundable pet deposit, Thanks!