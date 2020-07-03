All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 618 Rivercove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
618 Rivercove Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

618 Rivercove Drive

618 Rivercove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

618 Rivercove Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Firewheel

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open & Bright Hard to Find 1 story with Recent Upgrades Modern Paint Color, Quartz Counter Tops throughout with Breakfast Bar, New Blinds & more, Ready for Immediate move-in. Close to 190 in Firewheel Area with easy access to Highway, Dining, Shopping, Golf, Entertainment plus more!Open floor plan with high ceilings large Family area and fireplace, Split Bedrooms, Stainless Kitchen Appliances and good sized Backyard. Beautiful landscaping & great curb appeal . Plus All Appliances -Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator to stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Rivercove Drive have any available units?
618 Rivercove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Rivercove Drive have?
Some of 618 Rivercove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Rivercove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
618 Rivercove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Rivercove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 618 Rivercove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 618 Rivercove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 618 Rivercove Drive offers parking.
Does 618 Rivercove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 Rivercove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Rivercove Drive have a pool?
No, 618 Rivercove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 618 Rivercove Drive have accessible units?
No, 618 Rivercove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Rivercove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Rivercove Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District