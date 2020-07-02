Rent Calculator
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:36 AM
617 Edgefield Drive
617 Edgefield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
617 Edgefield Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Hiland
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Must See!!! Charming Garland Bungalow. Updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, open concept, hardwood through out, central HVAC and large fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 617 Edgefield Drive have any available units?
617 Edgefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 617 Edgefield Drive have?
Some of 617 Edgefield Drive's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 617 Edgefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
617 Edgefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Edgefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 617 Edgefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 617 Edgefield Drive offer parking?
No, 617 Edgefield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 617 Edgefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Edgefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Edgefield Drive have a pool?
No, 617 Edgefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 617 Edgefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 617 Edgefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Edgefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Edgefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
