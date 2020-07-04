5918 Sasaki Way

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning internet access carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Beautiful Very Spacious One Story Home With New Roof and Flooring - Welcome to this beautiful,one story spacious home that features newly installed roof, HVAC and carpet.



The house features 2 living areas,1 spacious dining area, a big kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances,4 bedrooms and 2 baths. One of the best-looking houses in Crystal Lake Subdivision, with its well landscaped front yard.



Close to jogging trail and majestic lake views.



Contact Neal today! This house will not last long



Text/Call (469) 249-0585



(RLNE4563626)