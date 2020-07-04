All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 5918 Sasaki Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
5918 Sasaki Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5918 Sasaki Way

5918 Sasaki Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5918 Sasaki Way, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful Very Spacious One Story Home With New Roof and Flooring - Welcome to this beautiful,one story spacious home that features newly installed roof, HVAC and carpet.

The house features 2 living areas,1 spacious dining area, a big kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances,4 bedrooms and 2 baths. One of the best-looking houses in Crystal Lake Subdivision, with its well landscaped front yard.

Close to jogging trail and majestic lake views.

Contact Neal today! This house will not last long

Text/Call (469) 249-0585

(RLNE4563626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5918 Sasaki Way have any available units?
5918 Sasaki Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5918 Sasaki Way have?
Some of 5918 Sasaki Way's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5918 Sasaki Way currently offering any rent specials?
5918 Sasaki Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5918 Sasaki Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5918 Sasaki Way is pet friendly.
Does 5918 Sasaki Way offer parking?
No, 5918 Sasaki Way does not offer parking.
Does 5918 Sasaki Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5918 Sasaki Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5918 Sasaki Way have a pool?
No, 5918 Sasaki Way does not have a pool.
Does 5918 Sasaki Way have accessible units?
No, 5918 Sasaki Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5918 Sasaki Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5918 Sasaki Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District