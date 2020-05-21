All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 5805 Christie ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
5805 Christie ln
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:29 AM

5805 Christie ln

5805 Christie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5805 Christie Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 10/06/19 beautiful house in quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 157064

Spacious 3 bedroom home. A wood paneling cozy living room with fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen overview side yard. Recessed lighting, Fans throughout home, nice brick fireplace with mantel and more! 2 cars garage. A shred at the backyard.

Easy to access highway, restaurant, shopping and much more. Walk to award-winning Richardson Big Springs Elementary School.

Just need to pack and move right in. Hurry, before it is gone!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157064p
Property Id 157064

(RLNE5155741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 Christie ln have any available units?
5805 Christie ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5805 Christie ln have?
Some of 5805 Christie ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 Christie ln currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Christie ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Christie ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5805 Christie ln is pet friendly.
Does 5805 Christie ln offer parking?
Yes, 5805 Christie ln offers parking.
Does 5805 Christie ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5805 Christie ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Christie ln have a pool?
No, 5805 Christie ln does not have a pool.
Does 5805 Christie ln have accessible units?
No, 5805 Christie ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 Christie ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5805 Christie ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District