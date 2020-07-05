All apartments in Garland
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:18 PM

5507 Vinewood Drive

5507 Vinewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5507 Vinewood Drive, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous well maintained home is very spacious with an open floor plan, beautiful hardwood floors, and vaulted ceilings in the living room. The backyard is open with a view of the Duck Creek Greenbelt and has a beautiful large tree in the yard to provide nice shade during our warm Spring and hot Summer. All bedrooms have ample storage in their walk-in closets and the Master is separated from the rest to provide some privacy. This home has easy access to 635 and I-30, which is helpful for commuting to work. The 4th bedroom is located off the kitchen, which could be utilized as a 2nd living area if desired. Monitored alarm is included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5507 Vinewood Drive have any available units?
5507 Vinewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5507 Vinewood Drive have?
Some of 5507 Vinewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5507 Vinewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5507 Vinewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5507 Vinewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5507 Vinewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5507 Vinewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5507 Vinewood Drive offers parking.
Does 5507 Vinewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5507 Vinewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5507 Vinewood Drive have a pool?
No, 5507 Vinewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5507 Vinewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5507 Vinewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5507 Vinewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5507 Vinewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

