5507 Vinewood Drive

Amenities
This gorgeous well maintained home is very spacious with an open floor plan, beautiful hardwood floors, and vaulted ceilings in the living room. The backyard is open with a view of the Duck Creek Greenbelt and has a beautiful large tree in the yard to provide nice shade during our warm Spring and hot Summer. All bedrooms have ample storage in their walk-in closets and the Master is separated from the rest to provide some privacy. This home has easy access to 635 and I-30, which is helpful for commuting to work. The 4th bedroom is located off the kitchen, which could be utilized as a 2nd living area if desired. Monitored alarm is included!