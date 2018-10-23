All apartments in Garland
5422 PENINSULA

5422 Peninsula Way · No Longer Available
Location

5422 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rental Gem steps to Lake Ray Hubbard from backyard. Freshly painted. Home features three good sized bedrooms and 2 baths. Right at 1995 square feet, there's plenty of room for everyone. Ideal location near I-30 & George Bush Turnpike. Easy commute to Downtown Dallas. Pets are case by case subject to owner's approval, generally max weight of 50 lbs with a $600 non-refundable pet fee. Basic application requirements: Verifiable income at least 2 times rent, acceptable mortgage or rental history with no evictions or previous rental collections. Pass a criminal background check Ready for immediate occupancy. Vacant and easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5422 PENINSULA have any available units?
5422 PENINSULA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5422 PENINSULA have?
Some of 5422 PENINSULA's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5422 PENINSULA currently offering any rent specials?
5422 PENINSULA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5422 PENINSULA pet-friendly?
Yes, 5422 PENINSULA is pet friendly.
Does 5422 PENINSULA offer parking?
Yes, 5422 PENINSULA offers parking.
Does 5422 PENINSULA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5422 PENINSULA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5422 PENINSULA have a pool?
No, 5422 PENINSULA does not have a pool.
Does 5422 PENINSULA have accessible units?
No, 5422 PENINSULA does not have accessible units.
Does 5422 PENINSULA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5422 PENINSULA has units with dishwashers.

