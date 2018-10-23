5422 PENINSULA

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rental Gem steps to Lake Ray Hubbard from backyard. Freshly painted. Home features three good sized bedrooms and 2 baths. Right at 1995 square feet, there's plenty of room for everyone. Ideal location near I-30 & George Bush Turnpike. Easy commute to Downtown Dallas. Pets are case by case subject to owner's approval, generally max weight of 50 lbs with a $600 non-refundable pet fee. Basic application requirements: Verifiable income at least 2 times rent, acceptable mortgage or rental history with no evictions or previous rental collections. Pass a criminal background check Ready for immediate occupancy. Vacant and easy to show.