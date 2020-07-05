All apartments in Garland
5326 Saddleback Road

Location

5326 Saddleback Road, Garland, TX 75043
New West

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move in ready with granite countertops! Two full bathrooms and large living room open to kitchen. Washer and dryer hookups in laundry room. Fenced in back yard with large mature shade trees. Close to I-30 and 635 for easy access to all of DFW. New double pane windows for maximum comfort and high energy efficiency.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5326 Saddleback Road have any available units?
5326 Saddleback Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5326 Saddleback Road have?
Some of 5326 Saddleback Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5326 Saddleback Road currently offering any rent specials?
5326 Saddleback Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5326 Saddleback Road pet-friendly?
No, 5326 Saddleback Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5326 Saddleback Road offer parking?
Yes, 5326 Saddleback Road offers parking.
Does 5326 Saddleback Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5326 Saddleback Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5326 Saddleback Road have a pool?
No, 5326 Saddleback Road does not have a pool.
Does 5326 Saddleback Road have accessible units?
No, 5326 Saddleback Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5326 Saddleback Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5326 Saddleback Road has units with dishwashers.

