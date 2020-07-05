5326 Saddleback Road

Move in ready with granite countertops! Two full bathrooms and large living room open to kitchen. Washer and dryer hookups in laundry room. Fenced in back yard with large mature shade trees. Close to I-30 and 635 for easy access to all of DFW. New double pane windows for maximum comfort and high energy efficiency.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
