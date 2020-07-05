5318 Oceanport Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come and visit this beautiful single story gem just minutes away from Lake Ray Hubbard. This large 4 bedroom, 2 bath beauty features an over sized back yard and beautiful vaulted ceilings. Custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, double vanity sinks in both bathrooms, covered patio with ceiling fan, master shower with body sprayers, new SS appliances including a top of line refrigerator and a BONUS ROOM!!!. It also has a two car garage with room for a third car or a boat. This home will not last long so come and take a look at one of Garlands best kept secrets. $45 application fee.